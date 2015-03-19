How To Look Good On A Hangover

Had a big night but don't want everyone to know about it? Follow these tips and no-one will be none the wiser that you rolled in at 3am...

Bright Eyes

It’s all in the eyes… yep, every ill-judged prosecco and 2am stagger home. But help is at hand. Make-up maestro Tom Pecheux advises slathering on an eye gel and leaving it there until morning as a mini overnight facial for your eyes, while Fiona and Marie of Fiona & Marie Aesthetics on London’s Harley Street advise sleeping with an extra pillow to encourage lymphatic drainage and minimise puffy eyes by morning. Try Ole Henriksen Ultimate Lift Eye Gel, above left, £36 (selfridges.com).

Have a night cap

‘Make your last cocktail of the night one for your skin – a night cream packed full of antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory omega oils,’ says super- facialist Sarah Chapman. ‘Sleep disturbances increase stress hormones that can lead to inflammation and breakouts,’ adds pharmacist and co-founder of victoriahealth.com, Shabir Daya. As the festiveseason isn’t exactly conducive to getting shut-eye, Daya advises eating half a banana or a handful of cherries before bed as both increase sleep-promoting seratonin. Try Merumaya Overnight Recharge Night Cream, £33.50 (merumaya.com).

Step away from the canapés…

‘Party food is often gluten-based, which can cause bloating or trigger IBS symptoms,’ warns Daya. Wise words but what if we’re starving? ‘Take a digestive enzyme to help your body break down foods.’ And to ease a hangover? Margo Marrone of The Organic Pharmacy prescribes a tincture of milk thistle. Try The Organic Pharmacy Nux Vomica/Chelidonium 6c tablets, £12.95 (the organicpharmacy.com).

Hair-of-the-dog hair

If there’s one thing you do to your hair before you go to bed,make it a topknot. ‘Tie it as far forward as you can on your crown,’ says Mark Trinder, Art Team Director at Charles Worthington. ‘It’s less likely to fall out, and you’ll wake up with sexy, tousled hair with tons of volume.’ And to tame flyaways, Trinder suggests smoothing a tumble-dry sheet over hair. ‘It really works, and makes your hair smell nice.’

Try TreSemmé Youth Boost, £2.99 (boots.com).

Glow for it

According to research by Vichy, women look older

by the end of the day, due to dehydration, gravity and sebum oxidation. The solution? Use a hyaluronic acid serum to encourage the skin to hold on to water, beforelayering on brightening moisturiser. Try Vichy Liftactiv Supreme, £30 (boots.com), and Sarah Chapman Skinesis Morning Facial, £45 (sarahchapman.net).

Think pink

Pink isn’t just Malibu Barbie’s signature colour – it’s your ammo against lacklustre skin. ‘Pink is the easiest way to lift your complexion,’ says head of Lancôme’s Elite Team Shehla Shaikh. ‘Apply a pink blush to the apples of the cheeks, as well as a wash of it over your eyelids and finish with a moisture-packed pink gloss.’ Tom Pecheux agrees: ‘When models look tired, I dab pinky-peach blusher under the eyes to kill blue tones.’ Try Lancôme Blush Subtil in Rose Paradis, £27.50 (boots.com).

Be prepared

There are brilliant ways to arm yourself against the onslaught of booze and late nights, but they take planning. For hair, Mark Trinder suggests applying dry shampoo with a blusher brush around the hairline the day before, rather than waiting for your hair to get greasy when you’re in danger of using too much. And to stave off a hangover? ‘Beforea night out, take a mega dose of Ester-C [a non-acidic version of vitamin C] as the liver needs a plentiful supply to detox,’ says Margo Marrone.Try Charles Worthington Dry Shampoo, £5.99 (boots.com).

Good foundations

‘While you may feel like you need more coverage, after a big night out, your skin will be dryer, so it will benefit from a tinted moisturiser,’ says Jane Richardson, International Lead Make-up Stylist for Nars. And if you’re prone to a shiny T-zone keep a radiance-boosting powder like Nars All Day Luminous Powder Foundation, £33 (narscosmetics.co.uk), to hand. If all else fails, use that weapon of mass distraction, the bold lip! Try Burberry Fresh Glow BB Cream, £30 (net-a-porter.com).

Cool it

Dancing, drinking, crowded rooms – it’s getting hot in here. ‘Alcohol dilates the blood vessels, making the skin look red and blotchy, so I always have a spring-water spritz to hand to help cool down,’ says Jane Richardson (keep it in the fridge for extra effect). Sarah Chapman also advises keeping two spoons in the fridge at all times during party season to wake up puffy eyes. Try Institut Esthederm Eau Cellulaire Spray, £16 (spacenk.com).

Zen your skin

‘Nothing makes you look and feel better in the morning than yoga,’ says Sarah Chapman. ‘If you can stomach it, try a head-stand for a quick radiance boost to the skin or, if you’re feeling particularly fragile, yogic lion’s breaths (exhaling through the mouth with your tongue as far out as it will go) is a great way to wake yourself up. All together now, omm…