How To Get Your Fringe Right First Time Round

What do Beyonce and Selena Gomez have in common? Freshly cut fringes that's what. Before you get the chop, read our five fringe rules…

1. DO… Go Pro

A professional stylist will be able to advise you on the best shape and length of fringe to flatter your face shape, so it’s always best to book in at the salon. If you do choose to do it yourself, try this: 'Take your whole fringe in one section and pinch the ends together creating a V-shape on your forehead. Cut up into this point using your scissors at an angle – never cut straight across,' advises Marc Trinder, Art Team Director at Charles Worthington. And put down the kitchen scissors – 'proper hairdressing scissors are essential!' Try these ones from Boots.

2. DO… Try Before You Commit

Before you commit to a cut, test out how a fringe will look with a hairpiece. “If you have some old clip extensions you’re not attached to, take then to your styist and they can easily be cut into a fake fringe,' says Marc. Wear it for a few hours to see if you like the look and feel of it.

3. DON’T… Style With A Brush

If you want a fringe with a blunt, chunky finish, 'avoid using a brush when you’re blow drying it, as brushes can give too much root lift. Plus, using your fingers instead gives you more control of the finish,' says Marc. 'If using a brush is a necessity as you have curly hair, dry your hair 70 per cent first before using your brush.'

4. DON’T… Copy Without Consideration

Selena Gomez recently revealed that Suki Waterhouse was the inspiration behind her newly cut soft, shaggy fringe. Luckily it looks great as they have similar face shapes, but be warned: copying your favourite celeb’s fringe might not always work out. Case in point? Queen Bey’s super short number. 'Beyonce’s bold short statement fringe is brave and completely unapologetic,' say Marc, 'but the reason it works is down to the juxtaposition of the short dramatic fringe with soft bouncy curls.' If you don’t have a styling team on hand to keep you carefully coiffed 24/7, it’s best to think twice before booking in for this one.

5. DO… Keep Trimming

Growing out your fringe? You still need to book in with your hairdresser. 'Getting your stylist to take the weight out of a growing-out fringe is an effective way of stopping it becoming too bulky,' says Marc. And what to do when your fringe reaches that annoying getting-in-your-eyes length? Use it as an excuse to invest in some pretty hairclips! We love these ones from ASOS.

By Jessica Tibbits