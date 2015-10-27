10 Ways To Rescue Weary Skin And Get Your Glow On

Overdid it in the sun this summer? Restore a radiant glow with these expert tips...

1. Up Your Antioxidants

Reverse the damage caused by free radicals – those skin enemies created by UV rays – with a resveratrol-packed serum. “It’s the king of antioxidants,” says dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams. Apply it to clean skin, at night only. “Otherwise it can be broken down by UV rays and become inefficient.” Try Resveratrol B E, £120, SkinCeuticals.

2. Adopt A Rosy Outlook

Don’t assume you’ve escaped the sun’s ageing effects just because you can’t see any signs. “UVA rays trigger chronic inflammation in the deeper layers of the skin, which can last for weeks to months,” says dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting. “This causes collagen and elastin to break down, leading to fine lines and wrinkles.”

Luckily, rose water has an anti-inflammatory effect, and Lancôme’s Absolue L’Extrait Ultimate Beautifying Lotion, £99.50, is packed with it. Spritz it over make-up, and often!

3. Lighten Up

Dark spots are the flipside to time spent on a sun lounger, but the latest alphabet product to land on our desks, Estee Lauder's EE (Even Effect) Cream, £34, uses colour-correcting pigments to conceal, plus it brightens skin over time, too. Genius!

4. Cleanse With Benefits

Speed up the skin’s renewal process, brighten your complexion and boost your anti-ageing ammo with a daily cleansing exfoliator.

5. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!

Sun-damaged skin is essentially wounded skin, and it needs extra moisture to heal. “Hyaluronic acid is a sugar gel that easily attracts water, so when added to your skincare it’s a marvellous hydrator,” says Dr Bunting. Try Elemis’s Hydra-Boost Day Cream, £38, if your skin is dry, or Indeed Laboratories’ Hydraluron Moisture Jelly, £16.66, if you have an oily T-zone.

6. Cocktail Time

It may not taste great, but we swear by this skin-detoxing brew: mix 1 tsp of Organic Chlorella Powder, £11.99 and Organic Spirulina Powder, £5.99 with 1 tbsp of Organic Aloe-Vera Juice, £11.95 in OJ or water every day. Your skin will be glowing within two weeks. “These green algaes help neutralise toxins,” explains nutritional therapist Vicki Edgson.

7. Be A Softie

For added glow, try a hydrating oil like Sanctuary Spa’s Wonder Oil Serum, £19.50. “Massage a few drops into dry skin for instant dewiness,” says skincare expert Nichola Joss. “This is the effect of the essential oils. Red-rice stem cells, also in the formula, help to plump up lifeless skin, too.”

8. C The Difference

It’s an oldie but a goodie – vitamin C is one of the most effective ways to refresh sun-ravaged skin. Apply Ren’s Flash Rinse 1 Minute Facial, £32, every three to five days for an intense radiance boost.

9. Don’t Forget Your Eyes And Lips

The thinner skin around your eyes and lips is extra-vulnerable to UV rays, so treat it with soothing botanical treatments. We love Nuxe’s Merveillance Lifting Eye Cream, £29, with caffeine and day lily; and Fresh’s firming Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy, £28.

10. Zap Away Redness

Suffering from flushed skin or thread veins caused by the sun? DNA Dual Yellow, £250, a new laser treatment from Debbie Thomas Advanced Skin Treatments designed to tackle redness, will help.