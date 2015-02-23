How To Get Emma Stone's Oscars Hair At Home

The Oscars is a time to go big or go home in the beauty stakes, and this year was certainly no exception. The hottest hair trend from the 2015 awards? The side-parted glamour curl. We’ve got the run down of how to steal the style for yourself, minus the celeb hairdresser.

If you were busy getting in some beauty sleep rather than watching the Oscars into the early hours of this morning (sensible choice) then let us get you up to speed with the hair style that was well and truly stealing the show.

From Amy Adams to Chrissy Teigen, bombshell curls were all over the red carpet. The lady whose hair we well and truly wanted to steal (and whose picture we’ve got ready to take to our hairdresser) was Emma Stone, who immersed herself in the Old Hollywood hair vibe.

Want to get the look but don’t have a celebrity stylist (or any stylist) on hand? Well fear not. We’ve pulled out our box of tricks to bring you the need-to-know advice to channel Emma’s look.

SOS conditioners

This style is all about expensive, healthy-looking locks, and to recreate this you need to whip your hair into tip-top condition. To work miracles overnight try Sachajuan’s Hair Repair (£23, cultbeauty.co.uk). This style doesn’t need any volume at the top of the head, so take your conditioning treatment right up to your roots to push sleekness to the max.

Curl’s best friend

Emma’s look calls for curls to be as big and uniformed as possible. Use a large barreled curling tong like the Boutique Salon Soft Waves Wand by BaByliss (£40, boots.com). Since this is a precise and structured curl, divide your locks into sections using clips, then take large chunks of hair and be sure to curl each one is the same direction.

Keep flyaways at bay

Once your hair is coiffed to perfection, the next step is to keep everything in place. First use a heavy hand with a firm-hold hairspray. Then tame any flyaways using a frizz-busting serum, we love Kérastase’s Nutrive Oléo-Relax Smoothing Sérum (£15.60, feelunique.com). Finish by running any remaining product left in your palms over your roots for extra sheen and hold.

Put a pin in it

A deep side parting is the basis of Emma’s do. Unless this is the way you wear your hair day-to-day then you’ll need some extra support to achieve this dramatic parting. Pull your tresses onto one side of your head and pin at the nape of your neck using bobby pins that match your hair colour.

Take it to the next level

For an added masculine edge that will keep your style bang on trend, go for a wet-look finish (take inspiration from the Inbetweeners). For a super slicked back fringe use a gel like VO5’s Styling Wet Look Gel (£3.15, superdrug.com) and make sure to concentrate the product at the roots rather than the ends so that your curls aren’t weighted down. Et voila.