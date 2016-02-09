Pancaking: The Trend You Need To Know About To Fake Fuller Hair

The genius new braid on the block...

Meet the latest buzzword in hair: pancaking. It’s the Insta trend that’s your secret to fuller, thicker looking locks.

Want in on Rapunzel hair? To join the pancake club, simply loosen your braid just-so for a dramatically flatter (and fatter) effect.

Forget eggs, flour or lemon juice. The only ingredients you need to super-size this type of pancake is a hair band, texturising spray, and your fingertips.

“Pancaking has become so popular because it’s one of the quickest and easiest ways to create the illusion of seriously thick locks,” says Ken O’Rourke, Charles Worthington ambassador.

The technique works best on fishtail braids but the effect is the same for any braid or knot.

Ken says: “I love the dishevelled effect of pancaking for a more modern feel.”

Hair pancaking may not be to everyone’s taste... The pancake braid works wonders on thinner or finer hair but if you have curly or naturally thick hair, go for a slightly tighter braid.

Want a braid with extra swish? Experiment with clip-in extensions for added length.

PANCAKE HOW-TO

Want to whip up your own Pancake Braid? Follow Ken O’Rourke’s top tips:

1. Prep hair by spritzing with a texturising spray from root to tip, (try Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce) to create grip and a dishevelled texture.

2. Make sure the braid is as tight as possible. Once secured, start from the bottom of the braid and gently pull and stretch the curved edges with your fingers.

3. If your hair is layered, be careful not to pull too much so your braid doesn’t fall out completely.

And for more beauty tips, tricks and hacks have you seen our new sister site Powder? Prepare to lose hours...