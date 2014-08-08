How To Do Bold Hair Colour

Rihanna’s Racy Red

Blonde, brunette, black - you name the hair shade and RiRi’s rocked it. Our favourite of the bunch? Her in-your-face red mane. It’s bright, bold and so obviously un-natural but somehow the queen of fashion experimentation manages to pull it off with aplomb.

Top tip: If you’re brave enough to try out this fiery hue try Schwarzkopf’s Live Colour XXL Real Red 35, £3.99 (http://www.superdrug.com) at-home hair colour for the perfect vibrant, orange-red shade.

Pixie Lott’s Perfect Platinum

Google the words ‘blonde bombshell’ and you’ll get a barrage of images of the fair-haired songstress. We love this most recent snap of Pixi. Why it works? Her bleached-out tresses are set off by a hint of a golden glow and a deep burgundy pout. Simply stunning!

Top tip: After a few washes, vibrant blonde hair can turn brassy thanks to an overload of mineral deposits in your shower water. We love Redken’s Blonde Idol Custom-Tone Violet Conditioner, £12.95 (http://www.feelunique.com) to keep icy blondes looking fresh – simply turn the cap to get the right amount of purple-tinted conditioner with every week post-colour.

Rita Ora’s Rock Chic Rainbow

Who said the rainbow hair trend was over? If Ms Ora’s tapping into it, that’s a sure sign it’s going strong and here to stay to boot. We’re seriously smitten with her recent multi-coloured extensions - purple, pink, green and yellow make for a standout do against her blonde roots.

Top tip: If extensions aren’t for you try a semi-permanent hair colour that will fade in 2-10 washes. Bleach London’s Super Cool Colour range of rainbow shades work best on bleached or light blonde hair. Try a mix of Sea Punk (green) Washed Out Orange, Washed Up Mermaid (blue) and Rosé, £5 each (http://www.bleachlondon.co.uk) for a chic multi-coloured effect.

Kylie Jenner’s To-die-for Turquoise

All hail the reality TV star’s latest look. We here at InStyle HQ can’t get enough of her head-turning peacock hue. It’s the perfect way to pull of the season’s pastel trend if you’ve got dark hair. Want to play copycat? Go bright, bold and keep colour from mid-shaft to tips only.

Top tip: Bright colours fade fast so choose a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner like Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner, £11.10 each (http://www.lookfantastic.com) to keep your colour in tip top conditon for longer.

Katy Perry’s Bold Black

Part goth, part 60s mod chic, Katy’s glossy black crop ticks all the right boxes. The mix of blunt length and thick fringe paired with her solid raven hue (no subtle highlights here!) make it the perfect equation sure to turn heads.

Top tip: Black hair looks best when worn super sleek and super glossy. Use a paddle brush when blow-drying to keep strands smooth and finish with a heavy helping of ghd’s Final Shine Spray, £10 (http://www.asos.com).