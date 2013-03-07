HOT PRODUCT: X Factor's Dannii Minogue's current gloss crush!

Fancy being pout perfect like the lovely lipped Dannii Minogue? Getting ready for a weekend of X Factor thrills and glamour, Ms Minogue has revealed she's loving her Lanolips lip ointments at the moment - and so are we!

Packed with lanolin, pure pigments and SPF 15, they are a lip treat worth trying. Especially as they're also super-hydrating, multi-tasking, non-gloopy and not sickly-sweet. Available in five must-have shades, there’s a hue for everyone.

Our colour crush is on Rose – and at only £7.99 each, we’re buying it in the dozens!

By Alice Ripman