Hot Beauty Buy: Chanel's Particuliere nail polish

It's a new nails must-have! Put your name on the wait list for the Chanel shade Sandra Bullock and Lily Allen have both been sporting

Chanel's sell-out Jade nail polish had fashion and beauty lovers in a frenzy last season. This time round it's the turn of the mushroom-hued Particulere to take the top spot on our lust-have list.

We've clocked Sandra Bullock sporting the shade at this week's Golden Globes (accessorised with a rather fabulous Golden Globe gong) as well as Lily Allen when she performed at the S/S 2010 Chanel show in Paris last fashion week.

Selfridges has already reported they've been inundated with hundreds of beauty buffs calling relentlessly dying to paint their nails in the mushroom-hued colour.

As last year's Jade nail varnish changing hands on ebay for up to £100, make sure you get your name on the list for this year's must-have before it's too late!

Chanel Le Vernis in Particuliere, £19, is available at Selfridges from 29th January 2010. Call 020 7318 2372 to put you name on the waiting list!

By Pat McNulty