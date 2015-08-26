Make-up To Make Out In: Which Cosmetics To Pack On Your Honeymoon

You’ve made it through the wedding, now comes the all important decision of what to pack in your holiday make-up bag.

So, you’re married. Masel topf! Although you may be tempted to ditch the make-up bag at airport security and never wear a drop of slap ever again (he’s married to you now – he can’t get away!), resist the urge! You may want to hang onto it once you’ve read our definitive list of honeymoon Beauty essentials.

Like any holiday you need to pack wisely and save as much space as possible for the 500 pairs of shoes that absolutely MUST come with you. You also need to think about the destination, the “activities” and of course, the weather.

The Far Flung Beach

If you pack one thing it should be: Estee Lauder Little Black Primer (£20)

Why? This is a genius addition to Estee Lauder’s mascara collection. It’s not a traditional mascara per se, more of a tinted base coat. It can be worn alone if you don’t like wearing mascara on the beach but want a little lash definition or you can wear it as a waterproof topcoat over your regular mascara.

The Euro Tour

If you pack one thing it should be: Lipstick Queen Chinatown Lipstick Pencil in Chase (£22)

Why? Super easy to pencil on, this lipstick is the ultimate Dolce Vita shade of red wine. Perfect for candle lit dinners under the veranda.

The Staycation

If you pack one thing it should be: Hourglass Ambient Light Palette (£56)

Why? Let’s face it, even at this time of year you ain’t gonna see much sun. Plus you will probably be exhausted from your wedding. This palette of luminous powders works wonders on a dull complexion, diffusing the way light bounces off it, melting away fine lines and sallowness.

The City break

If you pack one thing it should be: Davines Hair Refresher Dry Cleansing Mist (£17.50)

Why? Rushing around a smoky city at this time of year requires a few more hair washes than usual. Don’t waste time wash and blowdrying it every day, instead try out Davines’s new dry shampoo with odour neutralizing molecules. It’s an invisi-spray so works on brunettes too.

The Ski Challet

If you pack one thing it should be: Crème de La Mer The lip Balm (£45)

Why? Lots of cold whipping winds and honeymoon snogging will reak havoc with your pout. Avoid chapped red lips with the most indulgent lip balm of them all.