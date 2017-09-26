Homemade Face Masks: 6 Easy Recipes Literally Anyone Can Make  

Money a little tight? Don’t have time to visit a spa? We feel you. Luckily the ingredients for rustling up your own homemade face masks are lurking inside your kitchen cupboard.

We can’t be the only ones who struggle to find the time to book in for regular facials? And don’t even get us started about being able to afford it, even if we could…

Then there are the beauty counters flogging everything from sheet masks, charcoal masks, placenta masks and clay masks to hydrating eye pads and laughter line reduction masks. It. Is. Overwhelming.

So, for today, we’re going back to basics and using the simple, natural ingredients we all have lurking in our kitchen cupboards, or maybe at the back of the fridge. The same benefits for a smidge of the price. In!

Homemade face mask for spots (as well as uneven skin tone, skin elasticity and hydration: Turmeric

Head for your spice rack. There you’ll find turmeric – excellent in curries, but also incredibly high in antioxidants and works brilliantly on inflammation.

How to:

1. Mix a teaspoon of the powdered version into a small amount of water to make a paste. For an extra moisture boost, mix with honey.

2. Alternatively finely chop the fresh stuff and add to flour, honey and milk. Mix this into a paste and then apply a thin layer to the skin.

Remember: Too thick a layer can cause your face to turn a little yellow, so use caution.

Have you tried this face mask quiz? It's scarily accurate at picking the best face mask for your skin...

Homemade face mask for exfoliating: Yoghurt, Cocoa and Honey

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which is a brilliant natural exfoliator, cocoa reduces irritation and the honey naturally tightens the skin. Plus, the chocolatey leftovers of this DIY face mask are good enough to eat.

How to:

1. Rather than adding yoghurt to your muesli in the morning, pop it into a bowl with a tbsp of honey and a tbsp of cocoa powder.

2. If your face is feeling a little rough or you’ve recently had some breakouts, then whack this concoction on for around five to fifteen minutes.

The yoghurt is also packed full of hydrating acids, so it won’t dry out your skin. If you’re skin’s really feeling lacklustre, swap the yoghurt with almond oil.

Homemade face mask for dry skin: Avocado and Banana

It’s the super food that everyone is still going nuts for (there was even an Avocado Cafe in London for a brief, weird, time) and turns out its even more super than you thought. It’s extremely hydrating, you can thank the omega fatty acids for that, and when mashed up with banana (another go-to hydrator, as well as containing vitamin A, which promotes skin-cell turnover) it creates this wonderful squishy blend that people with dry skin will go mad for.

How to:

1. Mash half an avocado with one ripe banana and leave on your face for 20 minutes.

2. Rinse.

Important tip: once you’ve popped it on, try to keep as still as possible, as it doesn’t set like a typical mask.

Homemade face scrub: Lemon and Sugar

When life gives you lemons… make a face mask! For skin that’s looking a little dull and lacklustre, pep it up with a combination of lemon, sugar and olive oil. The sugar will physically slough off dead skin cells, whilst the citric acid in the lemon will naturally exfoliate. If that all sounds a tad harsh, don’t fear; the nourishing olive oil, which is high in vitamin E, will ensure your skin doesn’t feel too stripped.

How to:

1. Mix together 1/2 fresh lemon, 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, 1 tbsp of olive oil, 1 tbsp of organic honey and use gentle circular motions to exfoliate the face.

2. Leave on for 5 - 10 minutes and rinse off.

Homemade face mask for brighter skin: Pumpkin

Pumpkins might be used (and abused) for their ghoulish designs come Halloween, but the beauty benefits of pumpkins can be great for your skin, too. Pumpkins are a great source of beta-carotene antioxidants and vitamins A and D, which are good for hydrated youthful skin.

How to:

1. To make four masks (invite your mates over, just like the old sleepover days), mix together around 200 ml of pumpkin puree, 2 tbsp yoghurt, 40g ground almonds, 2 tsp runny honey and a dash of olive oil.

2. Apply to damp, clean skin, then wash off with warm water after 10-15 minutes.

You can find more pumpkin beauty recipes this way.

Homemade face mask for spots: Banana and Coconut Oil

Banana is a wonder food. Containing vitamins A, B and E, plus loads of potassium, you could slap on some mashed banana to your face and that’d be job done. Hello, nourished skin. But add coconut oil, and you’ve got a spot-busting mask. Coconut oil contains lauric acid which has natural antibacterial properties which can help to draw out impurities and soothe inflammed skin.

How to:

1. Melt down a tbsp of coconut oil and mix in with mashed ripe banana.

2. Apply to face and leave for about 20 minutes (you can for up to 30) before rinsing off.