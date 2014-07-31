Holiday Hotlist: Get your beauty essentials at the departure lounge

Forget the pre-holiday shopping panic. Savvy shoppers know that a great get-away begins at World Duty Free. Packed with a huge selection of beauty brands, exclusive travel treats and bargains, it's the best place to update your make-up look. Here's how...

Get your glow on



Skin is at its blemish-free best on holiday. So boost your natural radiance with Lancôme’s Hydra Zen Neurocalm (from the exclusive Travel Must Have Hydration Set, £18), which sinks in instantly, while Miracle Air de Teint Foundation (£25.45) gives a fine veil of colour.

Sculpt supermodel cheeks



Bare Minerals’ Blush in Sorbet (from the travel exclusive Passionate for Pastels set, £35) will give you cheekbones that turn heads for all the right reasons.

Chalk it up



Forget your usual smoky eye and try a fun, chalky lilac shade instead. Clarins’ lilac shadow (from the travel exclusive Make-up Vanity palette, £39.50) is perfect. Apply two coats of Givenchy’s Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara in Black Velvet (£19.55) for extra definition.

Love a hot lip



Nothing beats tanned skin and a bright pink lip. Start with Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant, (£7.90), then apply Bobbi Brown’s Art Stick in Bright Raspberry (£16.15). YSL’s Gloss Volupté in Terriblement Fuchsia (£18.05) finishes the look beautifully.

