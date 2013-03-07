Helena Christensen rocks rainbow nails

We all know brights are big this season, but if you’re wary of wearing too much colour in your clothing then try out Helena Christensen’s rainbow nails to stay right on trend.

Attending the private view of her photography exhibition in the Spanish city of Valencia, Helena brightened up a pretty monochrome printed dress with a cacophony of colour on her fingertips. With each nail dipped in a different paint box hue, she put a playful spin on her evening attire.

Applying electric orange, light lavender and pale pink to rounded nails, Helena’s look followed Tom Bachik’s latest tips to a tee. Chatting to InStyle last week, the manicurist-to-the-stars advised: “This summer is all about brights - maybe not so much neons, but rich intense shades with real depth and a more natural, rounder shape than previous seasons."

So get your favourite paint pot hues out and have some fun with you nails!

By Sarah Smith