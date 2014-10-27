Helen Mirren Joins Cheryl Fernandez-Versini And Blake Lively As The New Face Of L'Oreal

The actress is the latest face of the iconic French beauty brand

Dame Helen Mirren has been named as the latest face of French beauty brand, L'Oreal.

At 69 years old the much-loved British actress (we think it's safe to say Ms Mirren has reached National Treasure status) is a more mature choice for the brand, which also counts Cheryl Fernandez Versini, Blake Lively and Lara Stone as ambassadors.

The Oscar-winning actress's new role was unveiled today, with L'Oreal releasing images of Helen looking laid-back and at ease in a chic black outfit, with her silvery-blonde crop falling gently over her face. A slick of pink lipstick and a few strokes of mascara gave Helen a fresh-faced, natural beauty look.

Remaining typically modest about her appointment, Dame Helen said: I am not gorgeous and I never was, but I was always OK looking and I'm keen to stay that way.

I have always loved the L'Oreal Paris brand, and I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it.'

Helen joins a host of other sixty-plus women who have all lent their faces to major brands recently. 68-year-old Charlotte Rampling was the last face of Nars (soon to be replaced by Tilda Swinton) and Jessica Lange, 64, is currently the face of Marc Jacobs' beauty line.

Proof indeed that beauty has nothing to do with how old you are…

By Olivia Marks