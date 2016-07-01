Heidi Klum's Supermodel Fitness Rules (Running To Snoop Dogg Included)

The German super talks LA hikes, running to Snoop and doing Pilates in bed

keep it moving 😝

'I probably exercise more now than pre-kids. I didn’t really work out that much before. I’ve always had a very good metabolism so I eat a lot, but very healthily. SometimesI just do silly exercises when I’m lying in bed watching TV, likeusing a Pilates resistance ring to tone up my legs.'

'In LA, I hike with my three dogs– two German Shepherds and a Pomeranian. When I’m in New York, I take the kids to a big water park. I’m normally a triangle bikini kinda girl, but if we head there, I go for a one-piece or sporty two-piece from my Swim line – you don’t want anything flying out.'

BOOM 😝

'The attic is my workout area. I run three times a week on a Woodway treadmill. Jogging at a steady pace can get boring, so I like to adjust the speed and incline to challenge myself.'

'Hip-hop is usually on my running playlist. I listen to anything that has a great beat and can keep me moving. Right now, I’m loving Snoop, Dr Dre and Kendrick Lamar. I like to listen to my music really loud and zone out.'

Good morning NYC .....4 miles 💥😎

'In New York, I prefer to run outdoors through the city. I’m based close to the West Side Highway and get really inspired by watching other people jogging. When you run at the same time every morning, you end up seeing the same people that all have their own quirky techniques.'

'I learnt to swim in Italy in the ocean. We used to go on holiday there as a family and my parents taught me when I was about six – I remember wearing armbands. Me and my kids are always in the pool, but it’s civilised, slow-motion swimming. I’m blonde and want to stay blonde, so I wear my hair up in a bun.'

'Supplements aren’t really my thing. We havefresh smoothies each morning with every kind of fruit you can think of – pineapple, blueberries, kiwi, mango. It used to be more like a juice, but we switched to a Nutri Ninja blender, so now they’re super-thick with all the seeds and goodness.'

Lunge into fall with #HKNB

Heidi Klum is creative director of Heidi Klum Swim, from £43