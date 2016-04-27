Calling All Beauty Enthusiasts, You’re Going To Love This Giveaway…

To celebrate our Best Beauty Buys 2016 line-up, we’ve teamed up with some of the featured brands at this year’s awards to give you the chance to win an amazing line-up of skincare and make-up gifts.

From the make-up set that’ll see you through SS16 to the iconic cleanser that’s going to up your skincare game, we’re pretty sure you’re going to love all of these prizes.

Read on to find out more about the products we’ll be giving away, as well as how to enter these competitions.

Murad

To celebrate making their way into the runner-up category for Skincare for this year’s Editors’ Choice Awards, we’ve teamed up with Murad to giveaway their Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30 to six of our readers.

Real Techniques

Want to get your hands on some of the best make-up and affordable brushes out there? We’ll you’re in luck because we’ve got over £300 worth of brushes to give away to one lucky reader.

Barry M

Their Sunset Daylight Curing Nail Paints topped the Body category for this year’s Editors’ Choice Awards and to celebrate we’re giving away five Barry M make-up goody bags worth £60.

Tweezerman

Tweezerman’s Slant Tweezers have won in the Best Tweezers catergory for 15 years now and to celebrate they’re giving away a £300 beauty tool kit – which’ll cover all your pampering and grooming needs from head to toe.

Kiehl’s

To celebrate their win for their multiple-award winning body moisturiser, Crème de Corps, we’ve teamed up with Keihl’s to giveaway three supercharged skincare gifts worth £100.

Dermalogica

Their Daily Microfoloiant won Best Facial Exfoliator at our Best Beauty Buys 2016 and this month you could be one of the three lucky readers to get your hands on a selection of their products, including their award-winning exfoliator.

Stila

To celebrate winning in the Best Cream/Gel Blusher category for their Convertible Colour Lip & Cheek Cream, Stila are giving you the chance to win one of three £100 make-up gifts, which includes some of their hero products.

Philip Kingsley

Want bouncy, luscious locks? Well you’re in luck because we’ve teamed up with Philip Kingsley to give away six of their award-winning elasticizers. The best part? Each bottle is 1000ml…

Pai

They won in the Best Eco/Organic Range at this year’s beauty awards and to celebrate Pai are giving you the chance to win the ultimate skincare starter kit, worth £120. …

Foreo

On the hunt for a skincare tool that’ll give you visible results? Well it’s your lucky day because we’ve teamed up with FOREO to giveaway three of their award winning Luna Facial Cleansing Brushes.

Liz Earle

Last but by no means least we have a £300 beauty hamper which includes Liz Earle’s award-winning Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser. Jealous? Us? Never…

Magaret Dabbs

Want to get your feet and hands spring ready? You’re in luck because we’re giving you the chance to get a pedicure from the experts at Margaret Dabbs.

Pureology

A bumper haircare hamper which includes Pureology’s new deep-conditioning mask? We’re sold…

So what are you waiting for? Head over to comps.instyle.co.uk/prizedraws today for your chance to win these fabulous prizes.

Click here to discover all of this year’s Best Beauty Buys winners.

