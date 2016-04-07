This New Beauty Box Has More Full-Sized Products Than Any Other…

And it only costs £35 for all of this. Yes, REALLY...

In case you missed the newsflash, Powder, our beauty sister site has just launched their first Beauty Drawer. It’s like a beauty box but SO.Much.More.

Here's what you could find inside your personalised beauty drawer…

Sanctuary Spa Warming Detox Charcoal Wash

Whether you’ve got oily, dry or combination skin this face wash is excellent at detoxifying without making your face feel tight or dry. As you rinse it turns into a silky oil and then gently foams to reveal refined, clean pores.

Benefit the POREfessional

This product has caused mass hysteria and for all the right reasons. It’s silkier than other primers and contains skincare benefits derived from vitamin E (goodbye potential sun damage). Plus, it’s oil free so it’s ideal for all skin types.

Rimmel 24H SuperCurler Mascara

This is the kind of mascara that will make your lash curlers (sorry to say this) redundant. This lightweight product is all about the eye-shaped brush which sits tightly around your lashes, lifting and holding them in a curl that will last and last.

L’Oreal Professional Infinium Extra Strong Hairspray

Who could resist a hair spray that dries instantly, doesn’t leave sticky residue and won’t weigh down your locks? Not us, that’s for sure…

Balance Me Restore and Replenish Cleanser

This is the kind of cleanser that does so much more than just remove your make-up. Its peptide packed to plump fine lines and creases whilst keeping your skin hydrated with its hyaluronic rich formula, making it perfect even for sensitive skin types.

Alpha H Serum

Fear not, acids can easily be worked into your skincare routine – whatever your skin type. This little number helps your skin cell turnover, stimulating collagen production, plumping wrinkles and firming the skin. It’s also brilliant for acne and dull skin, a must-have for those who want smoother, brighter and better-looking skin (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?).

You’ll also get your hands on a L’Oreal Dual Styler hair product that is best suited to your hair type. There are three available including the Liss & Pump-Up (a serum that’s best for keeping frizz at bay whilst banishing flyaways), the Sleek & Swing (which tames unruly hair, smoothes the follicles and makes your heat style last longer, all without weighing your hair down) and the Bouncy and Tender (best for curly hair that’s a little unruly, softens, fights frizz and gives an enviable bounce).

Caudalie Polyphenol C15 Anti-Wrinkle Eye & Lip Cream

Yes, you really can use this product on your eyes AND your lips (no, it’s not a lip balm). Packed with anti-oxidants and vitamin C, this little wonder will tighten and brighten eye bags whilst tackling smile lines and creases around your lips. We do love a multitasker….

Caudalie Vinosource Moisturising Sorbet

Packed with soothing and hydrating shea butter, this product is light enough for oily skins but potent enough to shield your skin from dryness, flare-ups and premature ageing.

A Merumaya skin care product to suit your individual skincare concern. You’ll either get your hands on the Youth Preservation Moisturiser (a hard-worker that fights free radical damage whilst repairing any current damage), the Overnight Recharge Night Cream (works to wind back the effects of tiredness, stress and age) or The Iconic Youth Serum (plumps wrinkles and leaves you with glowing skin, works under make-up and doubles up as great face-mask).

One of these four Star Skin Face Masks, including the Firming face mask (when things start to head south, this is the sheet mask for you), the Balancing Face mask (tackles flare-ups, redness and helps to reduce the size of breakouts), the After Party Brightening face mask (a hangover essential that puts all the moisturise back into your skin) or the Ready Brightening Face Mask (a treatment to replace everything that’s missing in your skin, including moisture and radiance).

Tresemme Kertain Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner

Must-have hair products without the hefty price tags and it’s all thanks to the Keratin enriched formulas that work to fight the frizz whilst keeping your locks smooth and heat protected.

St Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion

A total tanning game-changer, this fuss-free, mess free product can be used like a shower gel to leave you with a subtle glow. Darker skin tones can think of this like a foundation, to be used for combating uneven skin tone.

