3 Excellent Hairstyles To Wear With A Polo Neck

Are this season's chunky knits causing you a hair headache? Take style notes from these savvy celebs...

Apologies to crewnecks, but once the temps dip below, say, 30-degrees, we only have eyes for turtlenecks. (After all, they're like a sweater and a scarf in one.)

But our hair almost always clings to the collar like cling film, resulting in a knotted and frizzy mess.

So we asked NYC-based hairstylist Daven Mayeda for three easy styles guaranteed to not be a pain in the polo (neck)…

1. Top Knot

First, give your hair some 'undone texture and piecey-ness by spraying dry shampoo roots to ends to counteract the formality of a turtleneck,' says Mayeda.

Then, gather up your strands, secure them in a high bun, and embrace a 'perfectly-imperfect' take on the style.

2. Loose Side Braid

Again, Mayeda advises roughing up your hair with dry shampoo (he likes Philip B Amber Imperial Dry Shampoo, $40; philipb.com) since it'll create more volume and thickness in your plaits.

Next, pull your strands to one side—far enough away from your head so that they don't rub against your sweater—and weave a loose braid, securing it with an elastic. To finish, gently tug at each section for a cool-girl, I-just-threw-this-together vibe, he says.

3. Sporty Ponytail

'The trick to a turtleneck-friendly pony is making sure it sits squarely in the centre at the back of your head', says Mayeda.

'To keep it perky—not droopy—throughout the day, use a hair bungee (we like the ones from Ricky's) instead of a traditional elastic. "You're able to get a much tighter hold with a bungee. That prevents the pony from falling flat.'

