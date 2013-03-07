HAIR TREND: Big accessories as seen on Rihanna

Rihanna was spotted in Paris yesterday with her boyfriend Matt Kemp. And not one to shy away from an eye-catching look, Rihanna ensured all eyes were on her as she wears the biggest hair band we've seen in a while.

The vibrant red head was looking very stylish in a nude ensemble, with her stone coloured jumper, skin tight leggings and patent Louboutins, oh and how could we forget the large lace bow tied around her bright red hair!

Here at InStyle we love a good hair accessory, whether it be a chic alice band or something a little more glitzy. And as party season is not too far off we have taken a look at what the A-list like to decorate their hair with.

We love Lauren Conrad’s look from her book launch yesterday and Cheryl Cole can do no wrong in the hair department these days. Then there is Drew Barrymore who rocks the feathered hair decoration. We can't choose which look we love the most!

Take a look now and get some celebrity inspiration for the weekend!

By Leanne Bayley