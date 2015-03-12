Hair How To: Get FKA Twigs’ Baby Hair Kiss Curls

Not content with the hot actor boyfriend, the Brit Award nomination and being tipped as one of the coolest women on the planet right now, it seems that our favourite Brit export is influencing the world of beauty too.

You may be forgiven for thinking that FKA Twigs’ style choices were a little ‘out there’ at best, but it turns out that she was way ahead of the game, especially in the hair stakes. Her signature slicked-back ‘kiss curl’ look is one that was not only spotted this week on models on the Givenchy catwalk, but it was also championed by Katy Perry who was seen sporting the gothic senorita style at Paris Fashion Week.

We spoke to L’Oréal Professionel’s Editorial Ambassador and hair stylist extraordinaire, Adam Reed to find out how we could get the look ourselves, and it turns out that the intricate baby-hair style is easier to achieve than we’d thought.

“I really love this look because it feels so current. To get it, start by tying your hair back into a low pony, leaving some strands out around the hairline,” says Reed. “Next, apply a gel such as L’Oréal Professionel’s TecniART Extreme Splash Gelle, (£13.99, beautyflash.co.uk) over a tail comb and smooth the product through the loose hair, using the comb to shape the hair into a curve.”

“Finally, use the pointed metal end of the tail comb to hone the shape to get that really defined curl, spraying a shine spray over the front of the hair to finish.”

This is a great way of adding an edge to your hair, especially when you’re in a rush, as it’s a style you can create in minutes. We’ll certainly be giving it a whirl ahead of our next night out (in East London anyway) coupled with a pared back nude lip and dewy skin to emulate FKA Twigs in her latest Instagram selfie (#fangirling).

A photo posted by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Feb 5, 2015 at 6:50am PST

Blow-Dry Tribes: Which Style Set Do You Belong To?

How To Nail A Fishtail Plait