Hailey Baldwin Just Announced Her First Make-Up Collaboration

If there's one thing that can get your Monday off to a good start, it's some seriously major beauty news. Let's start things off by saying that Hailey Baldwin has been having a whirlwind of a year. From walking the runway for major designers to launching an accessories capsule collection with The Daily Edited, Hailey has been killing it across the board. Not to mention, her always on-point California-cool beauty looks, which we're finally one step closer to achieving thanks to a little news Hailey shared this weekend.

Hailey took to her Instagram to announce an upcoming limited edition collaboration with Australian cult-favorite cosmetics company, ModelCo.

Hailey shared the selfie above and let the secret spill in her caption. Other than the fact that it's happening soon, Hailey didn't reveal any other information about the collab, which is a bummer because we were really hoping for a new highlighter to add to our autumn spending budget.

Hailey's collaboration with ModelCo. puts her in some enviously superb company—other modeling giants that have collaborated with ModelCo. include Elle Macpherson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Not too shabby, eh? If you have some time to kill, we suggest venturing over to the brand's website. You'll fall down the rabbit hole of hot pink product and shimmer everything. You'll also have the chance to join her ‘list’, which will alert you when the collab drops.

Since we're currently left guessing what's in the upcoming line, we're putting it out in the universe that we'd like a brow gel and smoky eye quad. Ask and you shall receive. Well, hopefully.

Article courtesy of Tamim Alnuweiri at InStyle.com

