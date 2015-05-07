Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Kept Beauty Secret Is *Way* More Affordable Than You Think

Loved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson AND it'll only set you back £20? Our beauty dreams just became a reality...

With awards season officially underway, all the stars will be priming themselves to perfection for their countless red carpet appearances. Sure, luxury facials and rejuvinating body wraps are on the agenda but most of their prep will happen right in the comfort of their mansions — after all, at the end of the day, looking your best is all down to a killer skincare regemine.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the only beauty products that the A-list will let near their faces would be the most expensive, exclusive and hard-to-find, however, that's not exactly the case. Many of the biggest celebs tend to use the products tried-and-tested by the hottest make-up artists around, and those tend to be items that may be slightly more under-the-radar but aren't nessicarily expensive.

Rex Features

A prime example of this is a wonder-cream of French pharmacy origin that the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson swear by. And — get this — it's about to hit the UK for the first time...

Meet Lait-Crème Concentré by French brand Embryolisse; a beauty product of cult status that boosts usage as a primer, a moisteriser, make-up remover, a beauty mask or after-sun all in one. Yes, really...

Earning itself the title of a '24-hour miracle cream' among its fans, many top make-up artists have said they couldn't be without it in their kits while celebs have been known to ship in case-loads of the stuff to see them through glittering events, award ceremonies and, you know, the knowledge of being papped on a daily basis.

Previously only available on French soil — those lucky things! — the cream has finally made its move into the British beauty trade and is initally being stocked on the shelves in Boots and online at Net-A-Porter.com. What's even more amazing is the fact that it'll only set you back £20 for 75ml. Hardly a fear-evoking price-tag...

As well as being, you know, one of the most coveted products in celebsville, it's designed to rebuild the hydrolipidic film that protects the skin from environmental aggression (AKA aging) and — the cherry on top of the beauty product cake — it's not tested on animals either.

No wonder Gwyn and Scar-Jo can't get enough of the stuff. What naughty ladies they are for not sharing this with us sooner...

Get your hands on Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré right here.