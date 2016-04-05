Gwyneth Paltrow Lets Herself Get Stung By Bees…For Beauty?!

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t one to hold back when it comes to beauty treatments. The health nut and Goop founder will never let a needle or harmful chemicals touch her skin, but when it comes to natural wellbeing? Gwyneth is a total ‘guinea pig’.

Vagina steaming? She’s done that. A £160 health smoothie for breakfast? NBD. But Gwynnie’s latest extreme treatment is actually pretty shocking, even by her standards.

Speaking to the New York Times, Gwyneth revealed that she has tried ‘apitherapy’, which, in other words, means she lets bees sting her face – yes really. Gwyn didn’t give any details on when or where she tried out this ‘natural’ treatment, but did say it was ‘pretty incredible’. ‘It's a thousands of years old treatment’ she spilled, ‘people use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring’. And if you’re wondering how it feels to be stung by bees on purpose, ‘man, it’s painful’.

Gwyneth also professed her love for acupuncture (slightly less traumatising), and a desire to try out cryotherapy, where you can be frozen to boost your energy and reduce inflammation and pain.

There was one service that was a step too far, even for Gwyneth. ‘I just heard of a service called a sound bath, which might be too hippie-ish even for the likes of me. It’s some new healing modality. I might not be able to handle it’. What’s a sound bath, you ask? One site calls it a healing session in a safe and secure place, where a sequence of quartz crystal singing bowls are keyed to the energy centres, or chakras, of the body. This is said to nourish your nervous system - apparently.

