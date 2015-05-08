Gwyneth Paltrow Showcases The DREAM Weekend Mani, Just In Time For You To Try...

Gwyneth Paltrow showcases the perfect Friday-night manicure, just in time for you to try it for yourself! LOVE IT...

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't usually the kind of girl to get in on the nail art action but after snapping up manicure maverick Ashlie Johnson to give her the perfect scarlett half moon talons, it's no wonder she took to her Instagram to show it off. We love how she's effortlessly styled it out with stacks of wafer thin rings. Beaut.