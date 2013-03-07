Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her beauty secrets

We all know that Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow keeps in shape by cutting out 'evil foods' like sugar and coffee from her diet, but did you know that she stays beautiful by slathering her body with these ingredients?

The Oscar-winning star, who has a beauty contract with cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, has revealed her top beauty secrets for looking fabulous on her Goop newsletter. These include whipping up homemade concoctions with sugar, ground coffee, oatmeal, honey and olive oil to keep her skin glowing.

Here are her top tips:

1. Make a body scrub by mixing Turbinado sugar (which comes from the first pressing of the sugar cane), olive oil and coarsely ground coffee.

2. Soften skin with oatmeal and honey before rubbing it with aloe vera juice to reduce redness.

3. Reduce puffy morning eyes by placing chilled spoons over the lids or use cotton pads soaked in cold milk.

4. Apply coconut oil after a bath to revive and nourish skin.

But Mrs Chris Martin's top beauty recommendation is to accept yourself as you are: "The first thing is to find acceptance when you look in the mirror," she says. "The mind wants to focus on flaws. Ease it into remembering the beauty of who you are."

So there you have it, ladies - cheap and easy beauty secrets to help you look just like Ms Paltrow!

By Maria Milano