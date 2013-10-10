Gwen Stefani To Launch New Nail Collection For OPI... And It's Punk

Pregnant Gwen Stefani hooks up with OPI for her own punk-inspired nail polish collection…

Gwen Stefani has teamed up with OPI for her very own nail polish collection. Exciting news fashion fans!

Not only celebrating her 44th birthday this month, the No Doubt singer has been busy putting the finishing touches to her nail polish collaboration, which is set to launch in January 2014.

As expected, the must-see line is infused with punk inspiration and a set of super-cool product names to match. The classic red is the standout for us, named, ‘Over & Over A-Gwen’, alongside ‘Hey Baby’ and ‘Push and Shove’.

On top of the faithful shades, the collection includes matte finishes and glitter pots, as well as an incredibly named ‘Lay Down That Base’, base coat.

Nail art fans can also flex their creative finger muscles with Gwen’s DIY nail kit with black and silver Swarovski crystals, and metallic nails studs. Ah!

Is it January yet?

By Jessica Bridgeman

