Gorgeous Jennifer Garner becomes the new face of Neutrogena Multi-Defence!

Gorgeous Arthur actress Jennifer Garner shares her skincare secrets as she becomes the new Neutrogena ambassador for the Multi-Defence range.

She said: "I’m so excited to be in the UK with Neutrogena I’ve been an ambassador for Neutrogena for a few years in the states and this is my first time in the UK.. my family has been using Neutrogena since I was a little kid...I’ve two sisters, we grew up using Neutrogena and we’re big believers in healthy beauty in my family."

And as for Jen's skincare secret?

"I’m a huge fan of anti-oxidants and every woman out there should be! Most of the damage that happens to your skin is from environmental pollutants-the sun, the wind, pollution, indoor heating. Your skin is the first line of defence and you have to take care of it..."

The range includes a Daily Moisturiser for all skin types which is fragrance-free and contains SPF25, along with a Gentle Purifying Scrub, a Night Moisturiser, Gentle Purifying Wipes and two other Daily Moisturisers with SPF15.

