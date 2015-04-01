Gone Kim Kardashian Blonde? Then Here's How to Look After Your Hair

Want bleached hair à la Kim K? We enlisted London’s hottest colourist, Sally Northwood, to tell all on maintaining the icy blonde look (so you stay fried-end free!)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’re well aware that the new it shade is an icy white blonde thanks to Kim Kardashian’s obsession with the cool hair hue. But since debuting her new colour just in time for Paris Fashion Week, the 34-year old has bleached her hair a whopping three times in three weeks. Is she on track for a hair disaster? Not so, says celebrity colourist Sally Northwood. “To get your hair that blonde when you’re dark brunette you need to bleach it about three times. She’s been quite smart and not done it all on the same day to save her hair from falling off!”

Kim herself has also admitted that it takes a lot of work to maintain her platinum hue. She recently shared a snap of herself mid-salon treatment on Instagram with the caption, “Being blonde is a full-time job!”

https://instagram.com/p/0YVX1pOS6K/ Being blonde is a full time job! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 18, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT

Not afraid of some serious hair maintenance? Still keen to go lighter for summer? Here’s what you need to know to make sure your mane stays gorgeously glossy…

Have patience

“If you’re starting with dark hair it’s going to take a couple of gos to get it platinum blonde,” says Northwood. “You’ll need to colour it two to three times in the first month to get the colour right. After that book in for monthly top up appointments only.”

Ask for a strand test

“Most people don’t have virgin hair so you’re colouring hair that’s already been dyed which is tough when it comes to getting the shade right.” Always get the hairdresser to do a strand test, she suggests. “They’ll cut out a few hairs and bleach them to see if you can get your mane as light you want.”

Leave it to the pros

“If you’re naturally a dark blonde or lighter you can get away with bleaching your hair at home. Otherwise don’t do it or you could end up with fried ends and an oh-so-wrong shade.”

Go for the chop

“Be prepared for a drastic style change too,” warns Northwood. “Once you’ve bleached your hair a couple of times the ends will inevitably get so brittle that you’ll have to cut it shorter to keep it healthy-looking.”

Mind the gaps

“When you bleach your hair you get holes within its structure. That’s why the texture feels rough and the icy tone washes out quickly,” says Northwood. To keep your mane shiny and smooth you need to use a protein-packed styling lotion every other time you wash your hair.” Try Pureology’s Perfect 4 Platinum Miracle Filler, £16.45, Feelunique. “It’s acts like a filler for your hair.”

Condition, condition, condition!

“This will boost shine and keep your hair from breaking,” swears Northwood. “Every other time you shampoo apply a hydrating mask to strands instead of conditioner. Add a few drops of a purple toning conditioner to the mask to double up on banishing brassiness too.” Our pick? Redken’s Blonde Idol Custom -Tone Treatment, £17.30, Redken

Ditch the tongs

“Stay away from heat styling if you can since this will only add stress to already over-processed strands,” says Northwood. Can’t bear to bin your straightener? “Use a heat-protecting spray each and every time you heat style.” We love Kérastase’s Resistance Ciment Thermique Resurfacing Reinforcing Milk, £17.45, Feelunique

Think purple

Towards the end of the month when your hair begins to turn a bit brassy use a purple shampoo. “Apply it from roots to tips to help neutralise any orange or yellow tones,” says Northwood. InStyle’s beauty editor swears by Pureology’s Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo, £14.85, Feelunique

To go your own shade of blonde visit Head Colourist Sally Northwood at the George Northwood Salon, 24 Wells St., W1 London