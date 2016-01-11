Best Beauty Looks From The 2016 Golden Globes

From sleek up-dos to faux bobs, hair played a starring role on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes.

There were plenty of standout beauty moments from Lady Gaga’s Marilyn-inspired look to Alicia Vikander’s angelic up-do.

The biggest trend? Pristine, ‘done’ hair that was all about polish. A more undone vibe came in the form of loose, beachy waves and sunkissed skin.

These are the defining looks that kicked off red carpet season for 2016.

FAUX BOB

Say hello to the ‘has-she-hasn’t-she’ hair transformer, the faux bob. Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Amber Heard all worked variations of the tuck hairstyle. While Cate Blanchett went super-sleek, Kate Winslet and Amber Heard added serious texture.

How-To: If you have longer hair, braid the bottom to secure. Fold and tuck the braid underneath to one side and secure with long bobby pins.

HOLLYWOOD GLAMOUR

There was a distinctly retro vibe when it came to loose hair. Lady Gaga ditched the ostentatious wigs for siren pin-curled waves c/o Fifties Marilyn Monroe. Jennifer Lopez and Emmy Rossum went for all-out glamour, teaming their starlet set with bold, red lips.

How-To: To create J-Lo’s signature flick, dry hair to 80%. Divide hair into four sections and use a large round brush for volume. Use medium-sized hot rollers, winding away from your face to achieve that exaggerated tumbling wave.

Rex

SLEEK UP-DO

Up-dos just got way neater. There was barely a hair out of place with the new wave of sleek dos. Alicia Vikander’s romantic up-do joined side twists into one low knot. Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Bosworth also joined the knot party with strict up-dos set off by dramatic side partings.

How-To: To create Alicia’s up-do, part to the side and twist hair backwards and upwards, pinning low at the neck. Divide a ponytail into four parts and twist each piece to create an intricate knot.

BEACHY WAVE

Rex

Tapping into California girl glamour, bronzed faces and beachy waves were a key Golden Globes beauty combo. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Hudson accessorised their gowns with perfectly imperfect textured lobs. Olivia Wilde provided the unexpected twist - her loose, tousled waves were secured with a secret ultra-low ponytail at the back.

Rex

How-To: Use a large barrel waving wand. Keep the wand horizontal and wrap each hair section to around ear level. Leave waves to cool before pulling your fingers through gently.