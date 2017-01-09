7 Epic Golden Globes Beauty Looks You Can Totally Nail Without An MUA

From Emma Stone's starlit eye shimmer to SJP's accidental ode to Princess Leia, these are the Golden Globes beauty looks you can totally DIY...

Natalie Portman’s Candy Pink Lips

The epitome of pregnant and glowing, Natalie Portman whipped out one hell of a red carpet moment working canary yellow Prada, the perfect 60s beehive and a candy pink pout.

Confirming that lip gloss is officially back (and SO high fashion darling) Portman’s MUA (that’s makeup artist to you and me) Patti Dubroff used Dior Rouge Dior lipstick in Opera as a base, then drew over the top with Dior Rouge Dior lipliner in New World Matte, before finishing with a swipe of Dior Addict Lipstick in Ultra Dior to add serious gloss.

Sounds complicated but just sweep on a punchy pink lippy and top with a dab of clear gloss in the centre of your lips and you’re Natalie Portman incarnate.

Emma Stone’s Other Worldly Eye Shimmer

Possibly the easiest way to add an instant hit of glitz to any going out out situation, Emma Stone’s subtle silver shimmer is EVERYTHING. Just take a silver or iridescent eye shadow and apply to the inner corner of your eyes to copy Emma’s starlit look. We're big fans of Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow in Moon Spoon, £14. Just sayin...

Priyanka Chopra’s Matte Brown Pout

Heads up Kardashians, this is how you work a matte chocolate lip and look classy AF.

Nail Priyanka’s red-toned brown by lining and colouring in your lips with a red pencil liner and paint over with a dark brown matte liquid lipstick.

Lily Collins’ Red Meets Pink Makeup

Let’s call a spade a spade here, technically this look just shouldn’t work. Fishtail braid meets pink eyeshadow and red lipstick all on top of a princess gown? By rights it should look like a kitchen sink hit the red carpet but somehow Lily pulls it off and looks like a total Disney Princess babe.

Recreate Lily’s dreamy look with a matte pink shadow or blush across your eyelids, focussing more colour on the crease (aka less near the lashes). Apply the same blush or shadow to cheekbones then finish with a good slick of ruby red lipstick.

SJP’s Princess Leia Hair

Just when we thought we couldn’t love SJP any more than we already do, she goes and wears a full top-to-toe Princess Leia style get up on the red carpet. Accidental or not, we die.

Working a flowing white gown and donut style fishtail braids, SJP’s unintended high-fashion take on Carrie Fisher’s iconic Star Wars get up was out of this world (sorry).

Embrace your own inner Princess Leia by copying SJP’s braided ‘do. Fishtail plaits can be the all time worst to try and get right, and let’s face it who has time for that?

So we’ll be rocking a cheat’s version - just split hair into two, plait both sections into pigtails, secure with a hair tie and pull each section of the plait out to the sides (this creates a thicker-looking braid) before flipping over the top of your head and pinning on the opposite side.

Done and done.

Kerry Washington’s Gothic Lips

Golden floral embroidery, OTT bling embellishment and the ultimate plum pout, if Kerry Washington had opted for an updo we would have called her look ‘Beauty And The Beast’s Belle Gone Bad’. In fact, maybe we still will.

Nab Kerry’s gothic fairytale lips with a satin finish plum shade lipstick like Maybelline’s Lip Color Sensational in Midnight Plum, £7.14. Just remember to keep the lashes feathery and the blush understated.

Olivia Culpo’s Red Smokey Eye

Bringing a bit of Miss USA to the proceedings, Olivia Culpo’s floral embroidered dress, braided bun and red smokey eyes were giving us serious Sicilian diva vibes. Nailing the most hyped beauty look on Instagram basically ever and channeling Anna Sui SS17, Olivia’s burgundy smokey eye was on point.

How to work it without following a 45 minute Youtube tutorial and looking like you drank a bit too much last night? Take Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow quad in Candeur Et Experience and sweep the red shade across your eyelids and along your lower lash line. Use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to buff out the edges for a soft smokey finish. Add a dash of gold by pressing MAC Loose Pigment in Old Gold, £16 across the centre of your eyelid.

Finish with plenty of mascara and voila!