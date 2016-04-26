Glitter Brows - Is It Time To Get Your Sparkle On?

Glitter brows are big but they come with a bit of a warning...

It’s official: glitter has never been cooler. The sparkly stuff was EVERYWHERE backstage at AW16, from lips to under-eyes, but we can’t get enough of the glitter brow.

Yup, the standard insta-brow just got a major disco makeover. And, fyi, it's perfect timing for festival season.

So who did it best? Make-up supremo Val Garland dubbed her metallica liner and brows ‘silver linings’ backstage at Giambattista Valli. And Gigi Hadid was one of the supermod gang who got an under-arch of chunky glitter to twinkle at the FROW.

“Switching up the placement of glitter is a great way to make something tired feel fresh again,” says Rebecca Butterworth, MAC senior artist.

“Moving glitter to the brow makes it feel modern and takes away all references to retro Seventies nights.” Count us in.

A cautionary word of warning before you become a human glitter bomb: newbies to the glitter brow have reported loss of eyebrow hair... #sonotchic.

The combo of glue and glitter in your actual eyebrow hair can make for a painful (and possible bald patch) removal. For a safe bet, skip the glue and make like Gigi. Keep the glitter under your brows rather than directly on top.

“For a non-glue solution, I’ve been using MAC Mixing Medium Eyeliner (£13),” Rebecca suggests. “It’s a clear gel that you can either encapsulate your glitter into or press your glitter on top of - so much easier to remove than traditional glue.”

Brow Goals

Don’t be bitter, glitter. Follow Rebecca Butterworth’s twinkle brow hacks:

1. Keep the placement chic. Try a pencil-thin sliver of metallic tucked under the tail of the brow

2. Silver and cool-toned metallics like gunmetal are super-flattering and way less showy than gold

3. Look for finely ground pigments that you can mix with water and apply as a sheer wash for a smooth ‘wet-look’, metallic finish

4. If you do want to fix with glue, a latex-based eyelash glue is your go-to. The finer the glitter, the less likely you’ll need glue to make it stick

5. Glitter can be subtle, too. If you go super-fine, you can even get away with a slick of lip balm to get your twinkle on