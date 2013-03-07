Give your make-up bag a makeover with Illamasqua

Illamasqua are holding a make-up amnesty at Selfridges where you can save 25% on Illmasqua products!

Let’s face it girls, we all have beauty products lurking at the bottom of our bags that we really should have thrown out 5 years ago. Thank goodness then for bold and beautiful make up brand Illamasqua, who are giving us the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Just head down to Selfridges, hand over your caked-up mascara and gloopy lipgloss at the Illamasqua counter, and you’ll get a whopping 25% discount off all Illamasqua products!

A great opportunity to have a total make-up bag makeover, get down to Selfridges before Saturday 31st July to take advantage of the offer.

BOOK IN FOR A MAKE-UP MASTER CLASS HERE

SEE CHERYL’S LIPGLOSS COMMANDMENTS HERE

By Jess Tibbits