An Actual Ginger Bridesmaid’s View Of This Ginger Bridesmaid Thing

Surely you’ve read about it on your internet rounds — the ginger girl who was asked to dye her hair by the family friend she was being a bridesmaid for?

Naturally, being a little baffled by the request, the bridesmaid (or probably ex-bridesmaid) wrote on Reddit: 'Yesterday morning I received an email from Ella. It seemed pretty standard but then when she got into the look she wants for her bridesmaids she wrote "Bridehairthrowaway, you'll need to dye your hair for the day, I'll take you to my hairdresser and cover the cost :)'

When the Reddit girl asked why she’d have to dye her hair, she was told it was ‘attention grabbing’ and it would clash with the wedding theme, and that it was legit for brides to make decisions on the bridesmaids’ appearances.

Here was me thinking that as a ginger bridesmaid, the worst thing I’d be asked to do was wear some horrible dress — which is obviously a fear for all bridesmaids, whatever their colouring, but being red-haired vetoes all but about three shades. Pink, red, yellow… No f**king way.

When I read about the latest ginger bashing, I dropped my freckly face into my pale pink palm. It is clearly, as I’m sure people of all hair colours would agree, a ridiculous request. It’s within the bride’s rights to choose the dresses and the flowers and what font you want the invitations printed in and whether you want a three prong or four prong fork, but you can’t change the natural appearance of your wedding party.

She’d probably noticed the girl was ginger before asking and if she cared so much about her wedding theme and so little about offending her acquaintances then she should probably have picked someone else.

And I did have to suppress a laugh at the prospect of ginger hair being dyed a ‘natural brown’. Has the bride even seen red hair dyed brown? In my personal experience, everyone — gingers, brunettes, blondes alike — should stay au natch.

‘Natural brown’ hair, plus all the delightful accoutrements that come with being ginger (e.g freckles, pale skin, pale eye brows), will probably not create the desired effect of not grabbing attention. Unless she’s planning on paying for the girl’s brow dye, fake tan and laser freckle removal then she should probably just accept that people all different and get over it. Or scrap all those other extra costs and ask the other bridesmaids to dye their hair ginger :)



Here's how to avoid being a bridezilla. And forget hair colours, try having a celebrity bridesmaid for 'attention grabbing'...