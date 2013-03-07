Get the Chanel Spring Summer 2013 beauty look!

Find out how to get the Chanel’s Spring Summer 2013 beauty look here...

Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring Summer 2013 collection for Chanel hit the Paris runways to rave reviews, and the make-up was equally as stunning.

Chanel Make-up's creative director, Peter Philips, reveals how to recreate the Spring Summer 2013 make-up look.

Before applying products, the models’ skin was prepared with Chanel Hydra Beauty Serum. Then, to get the desired luminous complexion Philips applied Chanel Vitalumière Satin Fluid Make-up.

To get the shimmery ice-blue eyes, Philips used not one but six products, including Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Platine Précieux, which will be in stores in March 2013.

The soft-pink lip was achieved by using Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour in Gracile and Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer in Plaisir.

Another beauty must have from the show? Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Eastern Light, but we'll have to wait until February 2013 to get our mits on it!

We'll be working this look come Spring.



By Jil Dallmayr

