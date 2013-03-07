GET THE BEAUTY LOOK: Kristen Stewart’s smoky eye

Watch beauty queen, Lauren Luke, show us how to get the Twilight star’s vampy red carpet look – in under 10 minutes!

To celebrate five years of the Orange Rising Star Award, renowned make-up artist Lauren Luke has created five ‘Make Up Look’ tutorials that will have us looking like our favourite screen sirens in no time.

The five stunning make up looks range from Eva Green’s BAFTA 2008 flawless finish, and Carey Mulligan’s natural English rose complexion to Sienna Miller’s gorgeous glow and the secret behind Twilight star Kristen Stewart’s sultry eyes.

Lauren’s tutorials are shot in her bedroom and show the make-up artist applying the look step by step to her own face in order for viewers to imitate her techniques.

Talking about teaming up with Orange for the ‘Get The Look’ special, Lauren said: ‘I really enjoyed re-creating these five Orange Rising Star make up looks. Each look is really different and great fun to copy, get your make up brushes at the ready and follow my tips to look like a star’.

We can’t wait to try out each look!

In the meantime, the 2010 Orange Rising Star Award nominees are Jesse Eisenberg, Nicholas Hoult, Carey Muligan, Tahar Rahim and Kristen Stewart. You can place your vote at Orange.co.uk.

By Georgie Hindle