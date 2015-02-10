Get That Golden Glow With Our Best Beauty Buys 2015 Winner St.Tropez

Yesterday it was all about the hair but today for our #InStyleBBB giveaway we've teamed up with St.Tropez and now it's all about that sun kissed glow. If you didn't already know one of St.Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousses is sold every minute & with an ever-growing list of celebrity fans (if it's good enough for Kate Moss...) it seems only natural that this product is one of our Best Beauty Buy winners again in 2015, seriously we can't get enough of this stuff!

To celebrate we're giving five of our lucky readers the chance to win some of their tanning essentials, basically everything you need to get that classic golden glow. Included in the gift is the Limited Edition 400ml Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, plus St.Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish & Body Moisturiser for a longer lasting, flawless finish and an Applicator Mitt for easy application and stain-free hands.

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleBBB tweet. The competition ends at midnight on 10th January and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

