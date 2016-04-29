Get Excited, Powder Have Just Launched Their Second Beauty Box

We loved their first beauty drawer and we’re completely obsessed with the second…

We all loved Powder’s first beauty drawer and we’re here to let you know that today they launched their second and it’s a total game changer. Here’s why you need to order one right now…

It’s personalised to your beauty needs…

From Perricone MD to Marc Jacobs and Burt’s Bees, this beauty drawer is filled with amazing beauty products that have (drumroll please) been selected to match your specific beauty needs. Whatever your skin type, hair type or product preferences the contents will be tailored to what's going to work for you.

It’s filled with 12 beauty blockbusters (6 are full size)…

As well as a lovely mini magazine to tell you how to get the best out of the products, this beauty drawer also features a moisturiser, fragrance, mascara, conditioner, shower gel, nail polish, hair ties, beauty supplement, gradual tanning lotion, lip crayon, hair conditioner and a leave-in hair treatment.

It won’t break the bank…

You'll get £125 worth of products for just £35 (which saves you £85) and it's delivered straight to your door, so you'll get your beauty stash without even leaving the sofa. Sold? We definitely are.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to box.thisispowder.co.uk to order your Power Beauty Drawer now, you’re going to love it…