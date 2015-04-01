Get Emma Stone's £8.99 Secret To A Flawless Complexion

That dewy, fresh, perfectly clear skin…how does she do it? We grilled Emma on her favourite skincare products, and luckily for us, you can easily follow her two-step routine – and all for less than £15!

You might think Emma Stone spends a fortune on glamorous facials, treatments and creams filled with expensive-sounding ingredients that you’ve never heard of to achieve such a luminous glow. But you'd be wrong! Surprisingly, the Hollywood actress told us that she prefers to keep her skincare regime as simple as possible. Her secret weapon? Cleansing with Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser, £8.99. Yup, a purse friendly cleanser that you can get down your local high street. We didn't believe it either.

So why is it so great? Well it's perfect for those with sensitive or dry skin because it moisturizes as it removes make up and cleans the skin. Its mild formula also means that it doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils or upset the pH levels. Emma let us in on her secret tellin us her skin is “chronically dry” so she uses gentle, natural products such as “coconut, argan and olives oils” to keep her skin hydrated. You heard it here first.

We’re big fans of Good Things Argan Oil, £4.99. This nut oil works brilliantly to nourish and refresh the skin, and even helps to clear up blemishes thanks to its antioxidant-rich properties. Simply warm a few drops in your hands, then smooth over cleansed skin and allow to absorb – leaving you with soft, radiant skin like Emma’s. Perfect!

Go behind-the-scenes with Emma on the set for her latest Revlon beauty campaign in the vid below!

By Emily Morgan