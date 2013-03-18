Get Adele's Oscars hair and make-up look

Get Adele's Oscars hair and make-up look
by: Sinead O'Donoghue
18 Mar 2013

Adele’s hair and make-up artist reveals the secrets behind her stunning Oscars look!

Adele’s trusted hair and make-up artist, Michael Ashton, shares the beauty secrets and products used to create the singer’s show-stopping beauty look at the Oscars 2013!

OSCARS 2013: SEE ALL THE PICTURES

The beauty guru revealed: "For Adele's Academy Awards visage, I created a modern take on a classic look, focusing on her flawless complexion and high-volume lashes…"

Get the look:

Face: Create a luminous complexion by massaging Giorgio Armani Maestro Fusion Makeup into the skin. Add a sheer veil of Lancôme Teint Miracle Instant Retouch Pen near the inner tear ducts of the eye and high planes of the face. Use a large, soft powder brush to dust thet-zone with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Powder.

Eyes: Brush brows into place using clear brow gel and then using feather strokes, fill and define with Giorgio Armani Brow Defining Pencil. Create a sultry eye by highlighting and contouring the socket with Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Quad #6. Then extend the eye line with Maybelline Gel Liner and pump up the lashes with Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara.

Lips: For decorated but understated lips, fill with Giorgio Armani Lip Liner #12.Finger press Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro #500 onto the lips and finish by adding a touch of Sisley White Diamond Gloss.

Hair:

- Start by thoroughly prepping the hair. Towel dry from wet, removing excess moisture before working through John Frieda Luxurious Volume Blow Out Spray on mid-lengths and ends.

- Flip the hair over with your head between your knees, blasting hot air down the hair shaft whilst finger drying - creating instant lift at your roots and thickness through the rest of your hair.

- Once the hair is almost 80 per cent dry, flip your hair back over and take large sections, smoothing them with a medium sized round brush. Pay particular attention to the ends to ensure they are bouncy and luscious.

- Next, section the hair into quarters - from ear to ear and then front to back – and using a medium-large sized hot tong take each section spritzing with John Frieda Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat for added protection and work it onto the barrel until the section is heated through. This will give hair a loose bend and in turn, a contemporary and feminine texture.

- Continue for the remaining three sections, ensuring that as you have finished curling each section you pin it in a barrel curl using a sectioning clip while it cools and sets.

- After 5-10 minutes, remove the sectioning clips, gentle tousle the hair before brushing and pinning into place then set and add the final polish using John Frieda Luxurious Volume Hairspray.

More Beauty

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top