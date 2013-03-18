Get Adele's Oscars hair and make-up look

Adele’s hair and make-up artist reveals the secrets behind her stunning Oscars look!

Adele’s trusted hair and make-up artist, Michael Ashton, shares the beauty secrets and products used to create the singer’s show-stopping beauty look at the Oscars 2013!

OSCARS 2013: SEE ALL THE PICTURES

The beauty guru revealed: "For Adele's Academy Awards visage, I created a modern take on a classic look, focusing on her flawless complexion and high-volume lashes…"

Get the look:

Face: Create a luminous complexion by massaging Giorgio Armani Maestro Fusion Makeup into the skin. Add a sheer veil of Lancôme Teint Miracle Instant Retouch Pen near the inner tear ducts of the eye and high planes of the face. Use a large, soft powder brush to dust thet-zone with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Powder.

Eyes: Brush brows into place using clear brow gel and then using feather strokes, fill and define with Giorgio Armani Brow Defining Pencil. Create a sultry eye by highlighting and contouring the socket with Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Quad #6. Then extend the eye line with Maybelline Gel Liner and pump up the lashes with Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara.

Lips: For decorated but understated lips, fill with Giorgio Armani Lip Liner #12.Finger press Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro #500 onto the lips and finish by adding a touch of Sisley White Diamond Gloss.

Hair:

- Start by thoroughly prepping the hair. Towel dry from wet, removing excess moisture before working through John Frieda Luxurious Volume Blow Out Spray on mid-lengths and ends.

- Flip the hair over with your head between your knees, blasting hot air down the hair shaft whilst finger drying - creating instant lift at your roots and thickness through the rest of your hair.

- Once the hair is almost 80 per cent dry, flip your hair back over and take large sections, smoothing them with a medium sized round brush. Pay particular attention to the ends to ensure they are bouncy and luscious.

- Next, section the hair into quarters - from ear to ear and then front to back – and using a medium-large sized hot tong take each section spritzing with John Frieda Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat for added protection and work it onto the barrel until the section is heated through. This will give hair a loose bend and in turn, a contemporary and feminine texture.

- Continue for the remaining three sections, ensuring that as you have finished curling each section you pin it in a barrel curl using a sectioning clip while it cools and sets.

- After 5-10 minutes, remove the sectioning clips, gentle tousle the hair before brushing and pinning into place then set and add the final polish using John Frieda Luxurious Volume Hairspray.