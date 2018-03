Stila’s Make Up Amnesty launches the Stila Steal, offering everyone a free Stila Lip Glaze!

To celebrate the launch of the new Stila counter in Harvey Nichols, Stila are giving away free Lip Glaze in Kitten, their super-flattering nude tone gloss.

To get your hands on one, just visit the new Stila counter and exchange any lipgloss –even one that isn’t Stila – for a brand new Lip Glaze!

Available in the London store for one day only, this is one beauty steal not be missed!

Stila Make Up Amnesty: Stila Steal takes place on 19 January from 10am.