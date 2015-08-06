Meet George Northwood - Our New Resident Beauty Columnist

He's Rosie and Alexa's go-to hair guru and our new resident beauty columnist: George Northwood is here to solve all your grooming dilemmas as our house hair agony aunt...

Ask anyone in the beauty industry (or anywhere for that matter) what their dream haircut would be, and they're almost guaranteed to answer, 'Alexa Chung's'. The queen of the 'I just woke up like this' easy, breezy and a little bit grungy bob, Alexa's hair is exactly what we want ours to look like but can somehow never achieve.

Until now. We've nicked her personal hairdresser and red-carpet style regular George Northwood as our new resident beauty columnist and official hair agony aunt.

The man behind Rosie H-W's luscious locks and new LOB (yup, that was him too), George is a major player in the hairdressing world. Oh, and his adorable French bulldog Rex isn't too bad either…

From nailing Alexa's loose waves and solving split ends to covering grown out roots and exactly what to ask for from your hairdresser, we'll be quizzing George on all your grooming dilemmas each month on his dedicated #AskGeorge page.

Still not convinced? Here's a sneak peek of his debut page from our awesome September issue, out now!

And don't forget, tweet your hair questions to @instyle_uk with #askgeorge to get your personal diagnosis from George himself.

Q: I’ve landed a ridiculously hot first date. How can I ask my hairdresser for a sexy blow-dry that won’t leave me resembling a cast member of Dallas?

A: Be careful when telling your hairdresser how to blow-dry, we like to think we’re the experts! There’s an art in making a hairdo look ‘undone’, but blow- drying hair from wet can remove the ‘guts’ from your locks, which is never a good thing. Ask for a ‘half-hearted’ blow-dry instead: rough dry 90 per cent, then blow-dry the last 10 per cent with a ceramic brush. Finish by shaking it out with fingers and spraying Redken Wind Blown 05 Dry Finishing Spray throughout to give hair movement and texture.

Q: I’m an official bleach addict, which is taking its toll on my hair. For those in-between days when it’s not squeaky clean, how can I hide greasy roots without making my dry ends even drier?

A: First of all, how greasy is your hair? A lot of women believe their hair is dirtier than it actually is, so they over-wash it, or they think it’s drier than it is and use products which are far too rich and heavy for their hair type. Both will make it worse in the long run. It’s common to have a combination of oily roots and drier ends, so for a quick fix, spray a dry shampoo at the roots. A translucent one is best to prevent any white, powdery residue. For a more long-term solution, use a balancing shampoo which targets oily roots and sensitised lengths – genius!