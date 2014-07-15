Gel Curls Make A Comeback: Would You Rock Them?

Throwback '90s trends continue their 2014 takeover with the latest old-school 'do that Rita Ora, Rihanna and Katy Perry can't get enough of...

Rita Ora has changed her hair more times than we can count in the last few weeks, so when we clocked her latest offbeat 'do we didn't think exactly think twice.

However, it's clear to see that she's tapped into a new retro trend with her gel-slicked curls. After some digging, we've realised Rita's not the only star whose given this '90s throwback hair trend a go...

Rex Features

Back in May, as Rihanna sat on the FROW of the Dior Cruise fashion show, we noticed that the Umbrella singer worked in some quirky combed curls with her high preppy ponytail, kick-starting the gel curl trend in the process.

Katy Perry/Instagram

More recently Katy Perry has taken a very radical turn when it comes to her beauty routine, going all out old-school with bleached brows, metallic nails and, yep, you guessed it, gel curls... Throw in Rita's latest look and, as the saying goes, three's a trend. The big question is, would you dare rock them?

Let us know by tweeting us @InStyle_UK with the hashtag #gelcurls.

By Maxine Eggenberger

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.