Free With Our September Issue: One Of These Three Amazing Balance Me Beauty Products

There are three amazing Balance Me beauty products to collect with our latest issue, and you’re going to love them all…

We’ve teamed up with the British brand Balance Me to give our readers the choice of three tried and tested beauty products perfect for your face and body. Whether you want to plump your lips or reduce cellulite here at InStyle we’ve totally got you covered…

Pure Skin Face Wash worth £10

This skin saviour prevents blemishes, controls shine and will even remove your make-up. With all these bases covered your skin will appear brighter, giving you a flawless glow. Its sulphate-free formula also won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, preventing both oiliness and dryness. For all these reasons and so much more we’re giving this face wash the double thumbs up.

Perfect if you… have congested or combination skin.

Lip Quenching Lip Balm worth £8

Get the perfect pout with this hydrating balm designed to protect against chapped lips. Its soothing formula can repair dry skin whilst giving lips a subtle shine with a minty fresh scent. Top tip from us… apply to lips before lipstick to give a smoother finish and longer lasting colour.

Perfect if you… have dry lips.

Super Toning Body Polish £10

An InStyle BBB winner from 2014 this body polish removes dead skin whilst encouraging good circulation. Used regularly it can firm and smooth skin, reduce cellulite and even energise your mood. The round walnut spheres in its creamy formula gently exfoliate for smoother, softer skin.

Perfect if you… want to reduce cellulite.

So go grab your September InStyle today and get one of these amazing Balance Me products for free, or you could collect them all and have a beauty collection together worth £28! If you want to see them in action and hear from beauty writer, George Driver click here to see her sampling them in our latest Facebook live video…