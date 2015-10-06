Free With Our November Issue: A REN Skincare Set You’re Going To Love

This month we’ve teamed up with cult beauty brand REN to bring you a gorgeous skincare gift that’s totally free. All you have to do is pick up our November issue and you’ll get a REN skincare set, worth £14, that contains samples of three of their products from the Vita Mineral™ and V-Cense™ ranges.

Our first two fabulous skincare gifts come from REN’s Vita Mineral™ range which focuses on hydrating and replenishing the skin – essential when the colder weather is looming and we can feel our skin starting to dry out.

First up we have the Vita Mineral™ Daily Supplement Moisturising Cream, a true multiple active day cream that replenishes the skin with moisture, vital nutrients, powerful antioxidants, trace elements and vitamins – basically everything you need to keep your skin looking fit, radiant and youthful.

Then we have the Vita Mineral™ Active 7 Eye Gel, a cooling, refreshing and hydrating gel that treats, revives and brightens the delicate eye area while minimising the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. So get ready to say goodbye to tired eyes and hello to peepers that look refreshed – whatever the time of the day.

Our third must-have skincare product is from REN’s V-CENSE™ range, which has been specifically formulated to banish urban grey and to help skin combat signs of fatigue and early signs of ageing.

The product you’ll get to sample from this targeted range is the V-Cense™ Revitalising Night Cream, which works overnight to recharge, revitalise and intensively hydrate the skin. It’s a multi-action cream which will help to smooth fine lines, even skin tone and offers antioxidant protection to help combat the signs of premature ageing. What’s not to love?

So what are you waiting for? Make sure you pick up a copy of our November issue today and you’ll get this gorgeous REN skincare set for FREE. You’re welcome…

Oh and did we mention that you can now get 20% off your next REN purchase until 30 November? To claim your 20 per cent discount enter the offer code INSTYLE20 at the renskincare.com checkout. Terms & Conditions.