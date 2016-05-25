Want To Get Your Hands On This Eyeko Mascara For Free? Of Course You Do…

We’ve teamed up with Eyeko to giveaway five of their must-have products with our July issue.

Whether you want to perfect your feline flick or add volume to your lashes, these products are make-up bag must-haves. Simply pick up a copy of our latest issue to get your hands on one of these free Eyeko gifts…

BLACK MAGIC MINI MASCARA

Want to add drama and curl to your lashes? Then this transforming mascara is the one for you. The curvaceous brush lifts and curls for clump-free, thicker, longer lashes and the extreme carbon black finish will give your eyes all the drama they need. Plus, this mascara has some serious staying power…

MINI BROW GEL

For effortlessly defined brows (with a natural finish) you need to pick up the Eyeko Brow Gel. It’s Kertain enriched formula not only helps to condition your brows but also thicken and visibly improve the appearance of them. Use to shape and style brows for a long-lasting natural look (without any flakiness!).

FULL SIZE SKINNY LIQUID EYELINER (Black)

Easy-to-apply, perfect for creating thick or thin flicks and a long lasting formula, yes, there is literally nothing we don’t love about this eyeliner. Its intense black colour, precisely shaped nipped and smudge proof finish will ensure you can create your best liner looks yet.

FULL SIZE FAT LIQUID EYELINER (Black)

Big and bold, that’s what the Fat Liquid Eyeliner is all about. This easy-to-handle, chubby pen delivers big, bold lines with a long-lasting Carbon Black colour. It’s their blackest black yet and as with the Skinny Liquid Liner has a smudge proof finish. When it comes to eyeliner, you either go big or go home…

SKINNY BRUSH MINI MASCARA

You have to try the award-winning Skinny Brush Mascara if you want to add some serious length to your lashes. The slim brush design, with its cleverly dispersed bristles, grabs and captures even the shortest lashes to lengthen, extend and separate like no other mascara.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up of a copy of our July issue today to get your hands on one of these fabulous Eyeko products for free.

Or you could collect all five and bag yourself an eye make-up wardrobe worth over £60. You’re welcome…