Freckles – They’re Soooo SS15

Want to look younger in 10 seconds flat? Then make like Kendall Jenner and bag yourself some faux freckles

The object of playground persecutors just got their own back as make-up artists went dotty for freckles backstage – a trend Kendall Jenner honed to perfection with a recent selfie demonstrating her own beauty spots.

Smatterings of these feisty little facial embellishments were spotted at shows such as Preen by Thornton Bragaazzi where make-up maestro Val Garland’s “fresh from the gym flush” was enhanced with some faux freckles which were also extended to the body thanks to tanning expert Nichola Joss’ flick brush technique (where self-tan was flicked over the skin using an acrylic paintbrush). In fact, Val divulged that supers such as such as Giselle often amp-up what mother nature gave to make them look younger - something make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury agrees with; “I’m really into doing freckles at the moment” she says. “I call it my instant youth stick as it immediately gives a young, slightly naughty feel.”

And if you haven’t been blessed you with such pretty pigmentation naturally? Fake it with an eyeliner pencil. The trick is to give depth and dimension to the freckles by pressing them into the skin randomly (preferably using two slightly different tones), whilst alternating the pressure. Too uniform and you’re heading into St Trinians territory. Then simply use your ring finger to pat them into the skin so that they look part of your complexion and selfie away!

Your Ultimate Freckle Kit:

Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF30, £26

Go for a super-sheer base to ensure your ‘freckles’ don’t look as though they’re sitting on top of a mask of foundation. We love this ultra-hydrating, perfecting tint for giving our skin a natural glow.

Topshop Dot-Dot Doodles Freckle pencil, £5.00

A make-up pencil specifically devoted to creating freckles? Sheer genius!

MAC

MAC Prep + Prime Fix +, £15.50

Once you've honed your faux frecks, help them to stay put with a spritz of setting mist - smudged streaks are not a 'thing'.