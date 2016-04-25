The Rise Of The Forties Fitties: Why J-Lo Et Al. Are Looking Better Than Ever

Age before beauty? Jog on says J-Lo! We take a look at the A-Listers whose bodies defy time (and gravity). The question is, can you really look better in your forties than you did in your twenties?

They might have a decade or so on us (as well as, admittedly, a personal trainer, a macrobiotic diet and a whole glam squad at their beck and call) but there’s no denying that the new wave of forty-somethings look undeniably, well, hot and they’re not afraid to shout about it.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, 46-year-old (and hotter than ever) Jennifer Lopez touched on being an inspiration to women in their forties: 'It’s important to me [...] Being in this business since my early 20s, there was always a moment where they going to try and write you off. It’s like, don’t write us off at a certain point in our lives. We have so much to offer'.

The singer continued: 'I feel like I knew nothing in my 20s, but I thought I knew everything, and in my 30s I kind of realised I knew nothing, and I feel like now I’m starting to accept myself for who I am'.

Jennifer Aniston has also talked about the positive effects of being forty: 'I've had more fun post-40 than I can remember, from a work point of view, a physical point of view, a psychotherapeutic point of view. I feel more comfortable today than I ever did in my twenties or thirties'.

Fellow screen siren Cameron Diaz agrees; "I have gratitude. I know myself better. I feel more capable than ever. As far as the physicality of it, I feel better at 40 than I did at 25."

Halle Berry is more comfortable than ever with her age. "I would say a magical thing happened on when the big 40th birthday came. I felt like a light kind of just went off, and maybe that's because I felt like at 40 I had the right to say and be who I wanted to be, say what I wanted to say, and accept what I didn't want to accept."

Rex Features

And if Eva Longoria is anything to go by we're totally up for speeding through our first four decades; “Fourth level. 40! I actually feel better, I’ve never been in better shape in my life. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Rex Features

Read more: How do the stars REALLY stay fit? We share their celebrity workout secrets...

But apart from afore-mentioned PT’s etc, is it really possible for a forty-year-old body look half it’s age? For celebrity fitness guru and founder of the Workshop Gymnasium Lee Mullins, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’. “Absolutely. If you're active and you're eating natural, healthy, whole foods, it will reflect and show in your body,” says Lee.

So why did our grandmas not look quite so….’fit’? “Being healthy has become fashionable which is a great thing. People nowadays are much more knowledgeable and aware about how to live a healthy life and what foods work for them, which is one of the main reasons some celebs who are in their forties are looking healthier and better than ever,” says Lee.

Ok, but it’s harder to achieve right? “Well, yes,” says Lee (we knew it!). “In your twenties your hormones are generally more balanced making it easier to stay lean and toned. However, eating the right foods, not over-stressing the body from lots of high intensity exercise, getting enough sleep and staying active can ensure your hormones stay as balanced as possible.” So how do we do it?

In your 40s? Or 20s, 30s, 50s or 60s for that matter... Clever beauty site Powder will match you up with skincare suited to your age and beauty bugbears. Give it a try!

The work-out:

“Move daily. This doesn't have to be strenuous exercise but try and be as active as possible and avoid sitting for long periods which can age the body.

Do resistance exercises 2-3 times a week such as kettle bell swings and pull ups. Not only does this help to boost certain hormones that help the body to create lean muscle, it also improves bone density which can begin to decrease in your forties as well as helping to keep your metabolism higher and improve your insulin sensitivity, meaning your body can handle more carbohydrates in your diet,” says Lee.

“Train your core with total body exercises such as bear crawls. After giving birth it's important to retrain the abdominals in a natural way and crawling patterns are one of the best ways to do this. Try incorporating a weekly yoga session too as it’s great for reducing stress levels. Inversions and downward dog are great for boosting blood flow to the face, which can also help improve your complexion.”

The diet:

“Eat good quality fats such as organic free range eggs, grass fed butter, olive oil, oily fish, avocado and grass-fed meat. Healthy fats are essential for improving your hair, skin and nails, as well as helping to create hormones in the body.

Avoid sugar as much as possible as this will disrupt your hormones and age the body quicker than anything else. Instead, eat a variety of vegetables as they will provide your body with a variety of nutrients that are essential for keeping it healthy and young. Oh, and get 7-9 hours of good quality sleep and aim to get to bed by 10pm.”

WATCH: How to get a body like Jennifer Lopez...