Find Out How You Could Win 1 of 4 Eyeko Hampers Worth Over £225

To celebrate the four must-have Eyeko products FREE with our May issue you could win a fabulous prize each week…

To celebrate the four gorgeous must-have Eyeko products FREE with this month’s May issue, we’re giving four of our lucky readers the chance to win an Eyeko Hamper worth over £225. Each one is packed full of fabulous goodies including three of their mascaras, their award-winning Skinny Liquid Liner and their eyelash curler. Find out how to enter below…

During the next four weeks we’ll post a picture of a pair of celebrity’s eyes on Twitter and to be in with a chance of winning one of these fabulous prizes you just need to tell us which celeb you think they belong to. So keep an eye on our Twitter feed and you could be the lucky reader to bag yourself a prize your peepers will thank you for.

Eyeko is the go-to brand for eyes, find out more at eyeko.com and follow @eyeko on Twitter and Instagram.

Terms & Conditions

Four separate competitions will be held in April and to enter you must retweet the Whose Eyes tweet, follow us & @eyeko and tweet us your answer. Winners will be picked at random from the correct answers. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image show.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.