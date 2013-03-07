FIND OUT how to get the Peter Pilotto SS11 'glam futuristic' look

InStyle went backstage at Peter Pilotto to see what beauty trends we’ll be coveting the most next season. Warning: Prepare to go futuristic!

The make-up artists at Peter Pilotto went Glam Futuristic for the design duo's SS11 show and we think this new season trend will run and run. We advise you to take notes ladies…

The look, created by make-up artist Lisa Houghton using Chantecaille, was inspired by the chic minimalism of a Parisian woman in the 1970s but adding a slightly futuristic feel. With an abundance of silver and emphasis on soft dewy skin, we guarantee you'll be copying.

To get this look it’s all about the preparation! Skin was flawless, prepped with Flower Infused Cleansing Milk, Rose de Mai, Vital Essence and Stress Repair Concentrate used around the eyes. To help you achieve this style, a good night's sleep would also be a good idea!

Chantecaille’s Future Skin is a beauty must-have, it was applied to even out the complexion to give a smooth, flawless base for the look. Overall, the skin was dewy with a clean, illuminated complexion, there was no blusher on the cheeks (Eek!) with the eyes being the focal point.

Now on to the eyes….

Silver is perfect for a brighter look and less intense than its smoky eye sister. It’s the ultimate evening-eye hue!

Lisa chose Iridescent Eye Shade in Crystal for the eyes, she applied it into the inner corner (near the bridge of the nose) and then brush-blended it out towards the bottom lid, all the way up and out slightly to the centre of the brow. Sounds tricky but a little bit of practice and its easy! To make this look work it’s very important for the inner corner to be the most intense.

To finish, a little bit of mascara was applied and the lips were pretty and natural looking with celeb favourite, Brilliant Gloss in Charm (Angelina Jolie loves it).

While we were there, we also spoke to Head Stylist James Pecis about the stunning hair his team were creating. Based on early Hermes advertising the hair was tucked in to a low chignon, with a slightly messy feel and a centre parting. It had a definite 70s inspired look and we can't wait to try it out. His must have product? John Frieda's Volume Thickening Blow-Dry Lotion.

By Leanne Bayley