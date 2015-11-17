FINALLY, There’s An Easy Way To Find The Perfect Mascara For Your Peepers & Your Purse

It’s fair to say that we couldn’t live without mascara but finding the perfect one for your peepers isn’t always that easy...

It’s fair to say that we couldn’t live without mascara, those little magic wands not only boost our lashes but also make us feel slightly more human first thing in the morning. But finding the perfect mascara for your peepers isn’t always that easy. Every time a new one hits the shelves we rush out to get it, filled with excitement at the prospect of a million perfectly curled, separated lashes.

However, like us, you’ve probably snapped up a mascara that was never destined to be a regular in your make-up bag. Hours after that first hopeful application half of it has already flaked off and you’re looking worse for wear and it’s not even lunch. And we’re pretty sure any sign of a curl has faded away, so your lashes are poker straight once more.

So that’s your make-up ruined AND you had to shell out so your purse has taken a hit too. But, there is an answer to this beauty nightmare. Yes, we know exactly how you can find a mascara that will tick ALL the beauty boxes.

Say hello to Powder, the beauty site that’s got the InStyle office hooked (we’ve spent A LOT of our lunch break on this site).

So what is this amazing site? It’s an edit of the best skincare and make-up products out there. Their beauty editors have literally sifted through mountains of products and found the best of the best. All you have to do is sign-up (it's free!), answer a few quick questions about your beauty self and you’ll be matched with a new mascara in moments.

But there’s more; you can also find your perfect foundation, concealer, serum, eye-cream, day moisturiser and cleanser. Yes, they’ve got it all. Plus, every recommendation comes with expert tips and tricks to help you make the most of your product. So wherever you are you’ll basically have a whole host of beauty editors at your fingertips.

Your purse will never feel the punch of a bad beauty buy again.