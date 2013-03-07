Fearne Cotton shares her Christmas party beauty tips

Fearne Cotton has shared the secrets to making her party look last all night

With her own make-up and cosmetics line for Boots, mum-to-be Fearne Cotton is in the know when it comes to beauty, and now she's shared the secrets to her signature look on Twitter.

MORE FEARNE COTTON PICS

During a Q&A with fans she revealed her party make-up secrets, answering questions on her beauty must-haves and the tricks to making her beauty look last all night.

She revealed that the trick to making her lippy last longer is to "blot your lips after first application with tissue and then apply more lippie over the top."

GET MORE RED LIP TIPS

While in response to a fan who asked how to stop a feline flick from smudging she said: "brush some translucent powder on your eye lids first or some eye shadow for a firm base."

Fearne rounded up the Q&A by tweeting a close-up of her take on party eyes, with glitter framing her lower lids. She looks picture-perfect to us!

SHOP FEARNE FOR BOOTS